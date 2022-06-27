TRENT MCDUFFIE
Round 1, No. 21 overall
CORNERBACK, Washington
With the loss of Charvarius Ward to free agency, the Chiefs had a need at cornerback. The Chiefs spent their first pick on McDuffie, who received third-team Associated Press All-American honors in 2021. The Chiefs last picked a corner in the first round in 2015, when they selected another Husky, Marcus Peters .
McDuffie is seen as a pesky press-man defender with a route-hugging mentality fueled by body control, foot agility, aggression and burst. In 2021, McDuffie started 11 games. He had 35 tackles, four for loss with one sack, and six pass breakups.
“I look at myself almost like a Tyrann Mathieu type of guy. Someone who’s going to be able to go in, and just play a bunch of different positions, and just help out the team however I can,” McDuffie said. “ That’s a big thing for me moving forward, is just going in there with the mindset of `However I can get on the field, however I can help out this team, I’m going to do everything I can to do it.’”
McDuffie joins a group that includes the likes of L'Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton and DeAndre Baker.
GEORGE KARLAFTIS
Round 1, No. 30 overall
DEFENSIVE END, Purdue
The Chiefs decided to stay on the defensive side of the ball with their second overall pick, as general manager Brett Veach said that defensive back was one of, if not, the Chiefs' biggest positional need.
The 6' 4", 266-pound defensive end will join a defense that needs help on the edge after their pass rush fell to 29th in sacks last season. The Chiefs were 29th also in run stop win rate among their edge defenders. Karlaftis will be looked upon to have an immediate impact.
Karlaftis is described as a lift-and-leverage run defender at the point of attack but fits into a "team defender" column more than "premium run-stopper" category. He's a force-based rusher with anchor-busting power and the ability to get to his counters when the rush begins to stall.
In his last season at Purdue, Karlaftis gathered Associated Press third-team All-American and first-team all-conference accolades while also being named a Ted Hendricks Award finalist as one of the nation's top defensive ends. He started 12 games and led Purdue with 11.5 tackles for loss (five sacks) and three forced fumbles.
“I mean, he is fun to watch. He sure is a nice player. He does a great job pass rushing and he does great against the run game,” Head coach Andy Reid said. “He’s strong, he knows how to play the game. He has a great feel for things.”
Karlaftis will join a defensive line that includes Derrick Nnadi, Chris Jones, and Frank Clark.
SKYY MOORE
Round 2, No. 54 overall
WIDE RECEIVER, Western Michigan
The Chiefs were looking to rebuild at the wide receiver position, after trading Tyreek Hill and losing Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle to free agency. Moore, at 5’ 10”, 195-pounds, boasts a smaller frame than free-agent additions JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, allowing him to be used in different ways.
Moore took advantage of his last year for the Broncos, as he ascended to the top of the MAC Conference, tying for ninth in the FBS with 95 receptions for a team-high 1,292 yards (13.6 per rec.) and 10 scores in 12 starts.
The receiver doesn’t back down when he has to work into the teeth of the defense, and more importantly, can come up with contested catches from anywhere on the field.
Bryan Cook
Round 2, No. 62 overall
SAFETY, Cincinnati
The Chiefs' overhaul of the secondary continues with the second defensive back of their draft (following Trent McDuffie) and second safety of the offseason (following free-agent addition Justin Reid).
Cook rose to stardom in 2021, becoming one of the best safeties in the country. He earned first-team American Athletic Conference honors (93 tackles, 5.5 for loss, two interceptions, nine pass breakups in 14 starts) while also receiving second-team Academic All-American notice from sports information directors.
The Chiefs are feeling confident in their three-headed beast at the safety position with Cook, Juan Thornhill, and Justin Reid.
Leo Chenal
Round 3, No. 103 overall
LINEBACKER, Wisconsin
The Chiefs have felt confident in their linebacker picks in recent years, now adding Chenal into the mix. Chenal is the third Day 2 linebacker drafted by the Chiefs in the past three years, following Willie Gay and Nick Bolton.
Chenal gained national attention in 2021, as he led the country's top-rated defense. He finished among the national leaders with 18.5 tackles for loss (with eight sacks), led the Badgers with 115 tackles and forced two fumbles in 11 starts to earn second-team Associated Press All-American and Big Ten Conference Linebacker of the Year honors.
Joshua Williams
Round 4, No. 135 overall
CORNERBACK, Fayetteville State
Williams is the first player from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to be drafted since 2020, and the second corner drafted by the Chiefs.
The Broncos did not play in the fall of 2020 or the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Williams' play in nine starts in the fall of 2021 earned him first-team All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association accolades (31 tackles, three interceptions, one returned for a score, six pass breakups).
Darian Kinnard
Round 5, No. 145 overall
TACKLE, Kentucky
Kinnard is a three-year starter at right tackle with a right guard projection. Kinnard possesses a frame that is very girthy but well proportioned. A transition inside should allow for more advantageous positioning as both a drive blocker and in pass protection.
The 6’ 5”, 322-pound offensive lineman garnered first-team Associated Press All-American honors and won the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the conference's top offensive lineman for his play in 13 starts at right tackle in 2021. As a fun fact, Kinnard’s aunt is a first cousin of country music legend Dolly Parton.
Kinnard could wind up starting at right tackle when the season begins, as the Chiefs have a competition battle at this position.
Jaylen Watson
Round 7, No. 243 overall
CORNERBACK, Washington State
With the Chiefs struggling with depth at the corner position, they weren’t scared to pick up their third cornerback in the draft.
Watson was a two-time junior college All-American cornerback, signing with USC for 2019 but not enrolling in school. Watson went to Pullman instead for the 2020 season, earning honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors that fall (13 tackles, two pass breakups in three starts) as well as in 2021, when he posted 31 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups and ranked second in the FBS with four fumble recoveries in 12 starts.
Isaih Pacheco
Round 7, No. 251 overall
RUNNING BACK, Rutgers
The Chiefs are looking to take some workload off of running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ronald Jones, which could be the reason for picking Pacheco.
Pacheco is described as a hard-charging, high-energy runner with three-down size and potential to compete for a roster spot as a late-round selection. He processes the front fairly quickly and has the agility to re-adjust his running lanes to create something out of nothing.
Pacheco led the Scarlet Knights in rushing in three straight seasons. In 12 starts in 2021, Big Ten coaches voted the team captain honorable mention all-conference. Pacheco had five touchdowns.
Nazeeh Johnson
Round 7, No. 259 overall
SAFETY, Marshall
Johnson is the fourth safety acquired by the Chiefs this offseason, following Justin Reid and Deon Bush in free agency and Bryan Cook in the second round of the draft.
In his senior year, Johnson had 43 solo tackles, while assisting on 24 tackles. He ended the season with two interceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.