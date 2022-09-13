Chiefs Cardinals Football

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid criticized the field inside State Farm Stadium on Tuesday after two Kansas City players slipped on the turf and sustained injuries during their 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week.

Harrison Butker's plant foot slipped awkwardly during a kickoff early in the game, forcing the Chiefs to use safety Justin Reid for most of their kickoffs and extra points the rest of the way, while first-round pick Trent McDuffie hurt his hamstring when the young cornerback's feet slipped during an otherwise impressive debut.

