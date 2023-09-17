Chiefs Jaguars Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tries to throw to tight end Travis Kelce as he is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Angelo Blackson, center, during the second half of a game on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida.

 Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs insist they’re fine despite another lackluster offensive effort.

Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, including one to returning star Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs overcame three early turnovers to beat Jacksonville 17-9 on Sunday for their third victory against the Jaguars in 10 months.

