The possibilities for the Chiefs’ offense with Patrick Mahomes II at the helm are endless.
Throw in the league’s most productive tight end, one of the top wide receivers and an offensive line that has potential to be among the best, and it’s easy to see why optimism remains in the group guiding another Super Bowl run.
Among the biggest concerns in the offseason was the health of Mahomes following surgery for turf toe suffered during the playoffs. The former MVP and Super Bowl MVP participated during OTAs and participated without many, if any, limitations during minicamp.
“I don’t see any problems moving forward. Obviously, I’m going to have to continue with the rehab, continue to work on those things, strengthen and do all that different type of stuff,” Mahomes said. “I feel like I had a good OTAs, a good minicamp. I was able to move around, scramble around and do the things that I needed to do.”
Mahomes ranked second in the NFL with 4,740 yards last season, completing 67% of his passes for 38 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
Among the biggest benefactors of his production was Travis Kelce, who finished second in all of football with 1,416 yards, grabbing 105 receptions and 11 touchdowns. His 23 catches of 20-plus yards tied for the league lead, propelling him to a fifth-straight 1,000-yard season.
Coming off a Super Bowl loss, Kelce sees a group ready to take over again.
“I think right now everybody is more motivated now than we were before we won a Super Bowl,” Kelce said. “I think everybody has still got a bad taste in our mouth on how we finished the season last year, and it’s just fueling the fire.”
At wide receiver, Tyreek Hill will lead a group of youngsters looking to fill the shoes of Sammy Watkins, who signed with the Ravens in free agency.
Hill finished eighth in the NFL with 1,276 yards. Only Davante Adams (18) hauled in more than his 15 touchdowns, coming on 28 less receptions.
“I’ve just got to keep the mindset that I can dominate the whole season. Sometimes I feel like I’ve arrived instead of just keeping that Mamba mentality and pushing throughout the whole season,” Hill said. “That’s just me personally, but as a group I feel like we’re great.”
Despite late-season injuries and a hobbled offensive line, Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns for his second year after rushing for 803 yards and four touchdowns. He had two 100-yard games, including in the season opener.
“Once I was able to get to 100%, then working on my hands, catching,” Edwards-Helaire said of his offseason training. “I wouldn’t say it was a problem last year, but just understanding our offense, we move the ball around, we spread the field, and why not work on something that I feel like I can improve on?”
The biggest change in the offense comes with the departure of starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz on the offensive line, trading for Ravens tackle Orlando Brown. The Chiefs also signed Patriots guard Joe Thuney to play on the interior, as well as former Rams center Austin Blythe. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif returns after opting out last season, with another notable returner in Mike Remmers competing to start at right tackle.
The Chiefs also add Lucas Niang, who opted out last season, along with draft picks Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.
