The NFL's new calendar kicks off Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT, signaling the official start of free agency.

The Chiefs face a challenge to remain under the salary cap, which is set at $198.2 million in 2020. General manager Brett Veach and his staff got creative Wednesday, restructuring defensive lineman Frank Clark's contract to help them get under that number.

The Chiefs converted $5 million of Clark's base salary to a signing bonus in a much-needed transaction to provide cap space, a source confirmed with The Star.

Clark was set to earn a base salary of $24 million and counted $22.7 million against the cap before the move. But the conversion of some of his salary to a signing bonus and the declined option on offensive lineman Cam Erving mean the Chiefs will under the salary cap to start the league year when it officially opens at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Yahoo's Terez Paylor were first to report the transaction involving Clark.

The team earlier this week designated defensive tackle Chris Jones as a non-exclusive franchise player, which carries a $16.1 million price tag. The Chiefs also agreed to terms on a two-year deal with quarterback Chad Henne, exercised team options on running back Damien Williams and linebacker Damien Wilson and tendered qualifying offers to exclusive rights free agents guard Andrew Wylie and tight end Deon Yelder.

Concerns about cap space might have contributed to this week's departures of cornerback Kendall Fuller, who agreed to terms with Washington, and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs had been $6.4 million in the red before reworking Clark's deal and parting ways Erving, according to figures compiled by Over the Cap. Spotrac.com had the Chiefs with just $409,496 in available cap space.

Free-agent rundown

With Jones receiving the franchise tag and with Fuller and Ogbah finding new homes, the Chiefs entered Wednesday with 17 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents at the start of the league's new calendar years.

Those players are:

OFFENSE

QBs Matt Moore: There was mutual interest of a return between the Chiefs and Moore, but an official offer was never extended, a source told The Star. The return of Henne signals Moore will likely be playing elsewhere in 2020 if he desires to continue playing.

RB LeSean McCoy: The veteran rusher turns 32 in July and saw limited playing time down the stretch in 2019. The Chiefs are likely to move on.

RB Spencer Ware: Ware joined the team late in the season and provided a spark with Damien Williams and Darrel Williams sidelined with injuries. He finished the season on injured reserve, and as is the case with McCoy, the Chiefs are probably moving on.

FB Anthony Sherman: The Chiefs should look to get this proven veteran and core special teams contributor back on the roster.

WR Demarcus Robinson: The Chiefs' priority here is figuring out a way to restructure Sammy Watkins' contract, which will count $20-plus million against the cap. Watkins is the priority and Mecole Hardman should see a bigger role in 2020, signaling Robinson might be free to sign elsewhere.

TE Blake Bell: The Chiefs could decide to let Deon Yelder and Nick Keizer battle it out to become Travis Kelce's primary backup.

T Cam Erving: The Chiefs declined to exercise a club option, making Erving an unrestricted free agent.

G Stefen Wisniewski: Bringing back the veteran offensive lineman makes sense.

DEFENSE

CB Bashaud Breeland: The Chiefs want Breeland back, a source told The Star. Money, though, is the primary obstacle.

CB Morris Claiborne: He probably won't be back.

CB Keith Reaser: He landed on injured reserve during training camp but shouldn't command a high contract if the Chiefs want to give him another look.

S Jordan Lucas: A core special teams contributor and the Chiefs need depth behind starters Tyrann Mathieu and Juan Thornhill.

LB Reggie Ragland: A decision on whether to bring back Ragland, a pure run stuffer, depends on whether the Chiefs see a better option on the roster, via free agency or in the draft.

LB Darron Lee: His playing time diminished during the playoff run, a sign the Chiefs are likely to move on.

DL Xavier Williams: A source told The Star that the Chiefs are not bringing back Williams.

DL Michael Pennel: The Topeka native recently told The Star that he "definitely" wants to return, and there is mutual interest. Once again, finding the money to make signings is the challenge.

DL Terrell Suggs: Will the 37-year-old Suggs continue his career or ride off into the sunset as a two-time Super Bowl champion?

Follow along as The Star tracks the Chiefs' free agency moves. Most recent transactions will continue to be listed first here as they occur.