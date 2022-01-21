KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs could have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire available for the first time in nearly a month when they play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night for a spot in their fourth consecutive AFC championship game.
Reid also said that linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who was arrested and charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property this week, would play against the Bills. Gay pleaded not guilty on Thursday and practiced on Friday.
Gay has made 48 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games while playing on defense and special teams.
“Well, I decided he’d play. I’m not going to get into the conversations I had with him. I’m not going to do that,” Reid said, “but I decided that after just hearing some of the information.”
