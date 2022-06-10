As the offseason continues on in the NFL, all 32 teams are currently polishing all sides of the ball before training camp.
This includes the Kansas City Chiefs and Brendan Daly, who took the linebacker's coaching position after Matt House left for LSU this previous season.
“I was kind of interested in evolving a little bit, and challenging myself, and doing something that was a little bit outside of my comfort zone. I think that's how you get better,” Daly said. “I think that's how you grow and improve. That was a big part of it from my perspective. I felt like there are some things I can add to the group and some continuity.”
After the departures of veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who spent a combined seven years with the Chiefs, there needs to be a new leader to step on the defensive side.
That expected player is second year linebacker Nick Bolton. Bolton started in 14 games last season, with a total of 112 tackles (assisted and solo). While Bolton is expected to mold into a leadership role, he believes it involves everyone.
“I feel like it's our time, our young guys, not just me. We got Willie (Gay Jr.), Justin Reid coming in, Juan Thornhill, and the young guys on the D-line. It's just our time to step up and lead as a group,” Bolton said, “It's not one person. Nobody should be able to replace (Anthony) Hitchens, Tyrann Mathieu, those guys are special guys. It's up to us to come in as a group and try to get guys in the best position possible to play.”
The Missouri Tiger alum spent most of his time as an outside linebacker last season, but Daly seems to be pushing Bolton to transition to a middle linebacker. This position is known frequently as "the quarterback of the defense.”
“Oh yeah, I definitely feel like I'm trending in the right direction. There's a long way to go,” Bolton said. “I'm trying to get the spacing of that part, kind of getting better at it, but still have a long way to go.”
Bolton is getting favorable reps during the Chiefs OTA’s, and has felt the transition to the middle linebacker position has been fairly easy.
“Going to Mike (middle linebacker) has actually been pretty smooth,” Bolton said. “Last season, I played a little bit in sub, so going in that little bit, getting a green dot a little bit works out.”
Luckily for Bolton, he's able to sharpen his skills against top-notch competition day in and day out with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and seven time Pro Bowler Travis Kelce.
The constant battle against two athletes who are arguably the best in their positions right now, is something Bolton is thankful for.
“Pat (Mahomes), I know, has been making me better every single day. I mean, as all you guys know, (he’s) one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Bolton said about Mahomes.
“(Kelce) is vet savvy. His routes, he can make a stem look different and run different routes. (I’m) just kind of learning from him, seeing what he sees. When we run zone coverage, he runs routes differently versus man coverage,” Bolton said. Learning from him, learning how he sees stuff, and learning how they do their spacing on offense helps out tremendously.”
Daly is putting his full trust in Bolton, and rightfully so. Daly has seen nothing but huge leaps from year one to year two.
“He's grown from a mental standpoint. He's grown from a communications standpoint. He's grown from a leadership standpoint. it's been really fun to watch, and impressive to be honest,” Daly said. It's pretty amazing the amount he's handling at such a young age. He's only in his second year now, so that's been fun to see.”
