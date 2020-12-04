Kansas City, Mo. - The Chiefs and Denver Broncos are about to meet for the 122nd time in their all-time series.

This AFC West rivalry has become a one-sided affair in recent years, as the Chiefs (10-1) look to win their 11th straight against Denver (4-7) Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

A win would clinch the AFC West for the Chiefs, marking their fifth consecutive division title.

Here are four key areas to monitor as the Chiefs seek to keep pressure on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the chase for the AFC's No. 1 seed.

KEEP FOOT ON THE GAS PEDAL

Oddly enough, the Broncos totaled more first downs (24 to 17) and yards (411 to 286) than the Chiefs in their Week 7 game.

But Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn't needed so much in that 43-16 Chiefs win. Kansas City got big-play touchdowns from other guys.

Safety Daniel Sorensen returned a Drew Lock interception for a touchdown and Byron Pringle scorched the Broncos with a 102-yard kickoff return for a score.

"It was an unusual game," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. "They had a 100-plus-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and they had a 50-something yard pick-six for a touchdown. They had some short field.

"So, it was unusual circumstances — their offense against our defense."

Unusual, indeed. In recent weeks, Mahomes has reminded the rest of the league why he is the front-runner for MVP. Over the past four games, he has accounted for 1,598 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception. His two favorite targets have been wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who's coming off a 269-yard, three-TD game, and tight end Travis Kecle.

With Mahomes and Co. on a hot streak, the Chiefs lead the NFL in total yards (425.8 per game) and are second in points (31.6 per game).

These two statistics are notable because the Broncos rank 31st in the league in scoring, averaging just 19 points.

While the Week 7 game might have been an anomaly on how the two teams have played each other in the past, the Chiefs have too much offensive firepower for the Broncos. Getting Mahomes going early and often will apply tremendous pressure on the Broncos to do something they haven't had much success doing in 2020 — score.

Denver has topped 20 or more points just five times this season. The Chiefs have topped 20 in every game and will look to score at least 23 for the 26th consecutive game — already an NFL record.

GET THE GROUND GAME GOING

The Chiefs have been a pass-happy team against good run defenses over the past month, but could finally unleash their ground game Sunday.

Denver ranks 31st against the run, allowing 131.3 yards per game. The Broncos are also coming off a game in which they allowed 229 and four TDs in a 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Not exactly a good table-setter against a Chiefs ground game that's better than their current ranking of 18th (111.3 yards per game).

In Week 7, the Chiefs rushed for 101 yards and a TD on 22 carries. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 46 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt. Le'Veon Bell added 39 yards on six carries.

If there's a game in which the Chiefs' backfield can shine again, it's this one.

BE WARY OF LOCK

Lock, Denver's second-year starter and a product of Lee's Summit and Mizzou, is 0-2 against the Chiefs. But he doesn't lack talent. Take away those two losses and Lock would boast a 7-4 record as a starter.

There's just something about playing the Chiefs that seems to give him fits. He has yet to throw for a touchdown against KC, and the Chiefs have picked him off three times. And he took responsibility for his role in his team's Week 7 loss.

"We just turned the ball over," Lock said. "That was it, plain and simple. I threw the pick-six. ... Our biggest focus is taking care of the ball this week ..."

Lock has the weapons to be a threat, with receivers Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick and tight end Noah Fant. And depending on the health of Phillip Lindsay's knee, the Broncos could use their running game to keep the Chiefs' defense honest.

In short, the Chiefs can't afford to take Lock lightly even though they've had success against him so far.

KEEP EYE ON PRIZE

The Chiefs have entered the portion of the season in which they could do some some scoreboard-watching. This particular weekend, however, the Chiefs must wait for Monday Night Football to see how the unbeaten Steelers fare against Washington.

No matter what that game delivers, the Chiefs can't afford to lose to a Denver team they've dominated of late.

A victory not only clinches a playoff berth and AFC West title for KC with four games left, it would continue to apply crucial pressure on top-seeded Pittsburgh.