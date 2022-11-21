Chiefs Chargers Football

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates a touchdown during the second half of a game Sunday in Inglewood, California. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mecole Hardman was watching his Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers from home on Sunday night when he tweeted a picture showing the injured wide receiver's shattered TV screen and asking how the game turned out.

Thanks to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs rallied for another win over their AFC West rivals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.