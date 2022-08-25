Packers Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Matt Bushman  scores on a touchdown run as Green Bay Packers cornerback Rico Gafford gives chase during the first half of an NFL preseason game Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes walked onto the field for a poignant penalty, then the Chiefs and Packers rested most of their starters in their preseason finale Thursday night, which Kansas City won 17-10 behind two touchdown passes from Shane Buechele.

The third-stringer outplayed longtime Chiefs backup Chad Henne, throwing for 166 yards with both of his scoring strikes to journeyman tight end Matt Bushman, who later left with a shoulder injury and did not return.

