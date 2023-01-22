Jaguars Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Chad Henne against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of a football game Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The experience is evident in the salt that peppers the beard of Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne.

The 37-year-old journeyman has hung around the league for nearly 15 years, his days as a starter in Miami and Jacksonville long distant memories. For the past five years, Henne has been little more than a backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, his job to hold clipboards and provide encouragement more so than to throw any passes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.