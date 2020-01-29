MIAMI — Brett Veach stands to the side of the Super Bowl’s annual media night melee with a couple of close friends, while the vast majority of people on the stadium floor mill around oblivious to who he is and what he has accomplished.

With his boyish looks, down-to-earth demeanor and willingness to chat with just about anybody no matter their station in life, Veach seems to fit right in with hundreds of volunteers and reporters and fans that choke the stadium floor.

Look closely, though, and there are two tells that Veach is a bit more important: He’s dressed a little more smartly than a volunteer or fan, with a nice button-down shirt, swanky jacket and stylish shoes, and the Kansas City Chiefs credential hanging around his neck happens to give him access to just about anywhere.

After all, he is the Chiefs’ general manager. And the main architect of their best team in five decades.

“I think it’ll be one of the story lines that probably doesn’t receive enough coverage,” Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt told a small group of writers this week, “because the focus is going to be on Andy Reid and the job he’s done over the last seven years. Andy is very deserving, but Brett has been a big part of it.”

He was instrumental in drafting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He traded for defensive end Frank Clark. He signed safety Tyrann Mathieu in free agency. He dismantled a defense that kept Kansas City out of the Super Bowl last season, and he rebuilt it into one that helped the franchise end a 50-year drought in reaching the big game this season.

The rise of the small-school wide receiver from training camp helper to valuable assistant to invaluable talent evaluator and ultimately general manager of the AFC champions is downright Dickensian. The 41-year-old Veach grew up loving and playing the game, but he wasn’t some NFL legacy whose dad was a coach or general manager. He wasn’t given a job on a coaching staff or in a front office because of whom he knew or the strings someone pulled.

No, Veach worked his way up, beginning with an unpaid job with the Eagles during the late-summer months of 2004. He was a grad assistant at Delaware, where he’d wrapped up his playing career, and knew he wanted into the front-office side of football. And he was willing to do anything, whether it was fetching water or breaking down tape.

He did that for two years while working at Delaware and was poised to climb a much different ladder in intercollegiate athletics. But when Reid called a couple of years later, and offered him a full-time job as a coaching assistant, Veach decided to move to Philadelphia and embark on what has become a wild, rapid rise through the ranks.

A year later, he helped to scout a wide receiver the Eagles would ultimately pick: DeSean Jackson. A couple of years after that, Veach was promoted to college and pro scout. When Reid was fired by the Eagles and hired in Kansas City in 2013, he brought him along first as a personnel analyst and later as co-director of player personnel.

It was in that role that Veach banged the drum for Mahomes, impressing upon Reid and then-GM John Dorsey how the strong-armed QB from Texas Tech was the future of the Chiefs at quarterback. They were convinced, trading up to select him with the 10th overall pick, despite having Alex Smith under center. The move in retrospect was genius: The second-year starter was the league MVP last season and has the Chiefs playing for their second Super Bowl title this season.

In the meantime, the Chiefs fired Dorsey and elevated Veach to the GM position, giving the still-largely unknown front-office executive a shot at working alongside Reid for one of the NFL’s tradition-rich organizations.

The job isn’t done, though. In many ways it’s just beginning.