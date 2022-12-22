Chiefs Texans Football

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon runs for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during overtime in a game on Dec. 18 in Houston.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs can’t climb into first place in the AFC and secure that coveted first-round playoff bye with a win over Seattle on Saturday, nor can the Seahawks slip into the postseason by knocking off the West Division champs.

But a loss for either of them? That might ruin both of their chances.

