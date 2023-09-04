Bengals Chiefs Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed available when they play the Detroit Lions on Thursday night to kick off the NFL’s regular season.

Toney missed almost all of training camp after tearing the meniscus in his knee during a special teams drill on July 23. He had surgery two days later and did not return to practice until last week, though offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and special teams coach Dave Toub both said the speedy wide receiver had looked good since returning the field.

