Titans Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman dodges a tackle by Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary on the way to a touchdown during the first half of a game on Nov. 6 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the field for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday when they play the Denver Broncos in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Hardman has been out since Nov. 6 with an abdominal injury that landed him on injured reserve. He returned to practice a couple of weeks ago, but the ailment caused the already lean Hardman to lose weight he's had to put back on. The time off also diminished the endurance.

