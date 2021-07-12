After bolstering Steve Spagnuolo’s defense through free agency with the likes of Tyrann Mathieu and a trade for Frank Clark, the Chiefs saw a mid-round draft pick ascend in 2020.
L’Jarius Sneed tallied interceptions in each of his first two games as a rookie, a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech a season ago.
With expected growth from 2020 draft pick linebacker Willie Gay Jr., the addition of linebacker Nick Bolton and familiar faces, the Chiefs are confident in the team’s potential to be among the league’s best in 2021.
“I think everybody’s showing up, being available, coming to work, clear mind and just focusing on football,” Mathieu said. “We feel fresh, we feel motivated going forward, and for us, it’s all about showing up to camp physically and mentally ready to go, and I think if we can do that, we’ll be cooking with some hot grease going forward.”
Mathieu is the elder statesman in a secondary that features Sneed, Juan Thornhill, Charvarius Ward and Daniel Sorenson. Thornhill returned to form late in the season in his comeback from a torn ACL in Week 17 of 2019, while Ward and Sorenson continue to be reliable in the back end.
Much of the secondary’s success comes from a stout defensive line with two of the best in the game. Clark and Chris Jones combined for 13.5 sacks in 2020 and are both under the age of 28.
With the addition of Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed and a returner in Derrick Nnadi, the Chiefs are looking to give Jones more freedom on the edge to wreak havoc in the backfield.
“I feel like I can be productive inside or outside — wherever the team puts me — but I think there’s more advantages on the outside because you can’t really double team me,” Jones said. “You can chip, but you’re not really getting as many double teams as a three-tech would in this defense. I’m excited about that.”
The Chiefs will have to replace Damien Wilson at linebacker, but veteran Anthony Hitchens returns alongside a young group with Gay Jr., Bolton, Ben Niemann, Darius Harris and Dorian O’Daniel.
“When I was younger, I had guys I looked up to and taught me the ropes, and then ever since then, I’ve been doing my part giving back to the game, young players and things like that,” said Hitchens. “Honestly, I’m just being me, studying, and if they need help, they can ask. I just give advice sometimes and try to teach them the pros and the cons about playing linebacker and being in the NFL.”
The Chiefs allowed just 22.5 points per game last year, which ranked 11th in the NFL.
