The Kansas City Chiefs’ road to earning respect as a top 10 defense in the NFL begins this Sunday when they return to live game action for the first time in the preseason.
“I’ll bet if you asked every one of them, they’d probably say ‘yeah, it’s time to hit somebody else,’” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said.
The Chiefs finished up their third-to-last practice of the week before they head to New Orleans to face the Saints for Week 1 of the preseason.
So far through training camp, there hasn’t been any true tackling between teammates. But, once players cross inside the boundaries at Caesars Superdome, it’s fair game. Held back from actual form tackling through camp has of course been the defensive players for the Chiefs, and they’re eager to face an opponent that isn’t on their own team.
“I’m very excited,” cornerback Jaylen Watson said after practice Tuesday. “You get to play another opponent, so that’s always fun. We get to tackle, hit a little bit, get our pads warmed back up, should be a great time.”
Last year at Chicago the first team offense saw just one series, which resulted in a touchdown. The first team defense played two series and gave up no points against the Chicago Bears.
Linebacker Nick Bolton said on Tuesday the team hasn’t talked about playing time for Sunday, but much like Watson, Bolton is ready for real action.
“It’s been long overdue,” said Bolton. “As a defense, we’re kind of excited for that one for sure.”
Sunday will mark the first time we see the Chiefs’ 2023 draft picks in a true NFL setting. The Chiefs added to their already-young defensive core by adding players such as DE Felix Aundike-Uzomah in the first round as well as Chamarri Conner in the third round and DT Keondre Coburn in the sixth.
Spagnuolo, who said he’s intrigued to see how the young guys play on Sunday, said Tuesday that Anudike-Uzomah looks a lot more comfortable since his first days of camp.
“Volume is heavy for him right now. His pitch count has gone up in the last week. He’s coming along, he missed all that time we talked about in OTAs, but I think he’s making up for it now,” Spagnuolo said.
