Chiefs Cardinals Football

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker during a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 11, in Glendale, Arizona. 

 Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs could be missing kicker Harrison Butker for the fourth consecutive game because of swelling that won't abate in the left ankle that he sprained in the opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Chiefs used Matt Ammendola as a fill-in for Butker for the first two games of his absence, but he was released after missing a field goal and an extra point against Indianapolis.

