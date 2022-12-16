Chiefs Broncos Football

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson tries to stop Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay after he intercepted Wilson's pass in the first half of a game on Dec. 11 in Denver. 

 Associated Press

HOUSTON — The only thing standing between the Kansas City Chiefs and their seventh straight AFC West title are the lowly Houston Texans.

But the Chiefs know better than to overlook the one-win Texans, especially after they nearly pulled off a huge upset over Dallas last week.

