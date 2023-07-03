Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore fights off a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt during during the second half of the AFC Championship game on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.
It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish. In the case for Skyy Moore, his rookie season finished as strong as one could’ve asked.
A game-changing fourth quarter punt return in the AFC Championship game and his first career touchdown coming with just under 10 minutes to play in Super Bowl 57 is the momentum the second-year wide receiver from Western Michigan will take into 2023.
“Coming into year two, I feel like I definitely got the hang of everything just knowing the playbook, knowing what Pat (Mahomes) likes, what Coach Reid likes, what Coach (Nagy) likes, and just being able to be a Chiefs receiver versus being ‘the rookie,’” Moore said during mandatory minicamp in June.
Moore used his offseason time wisely as he took the opportunity to build on his chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, going down to Texas to catch passes from the two-time MVP. This wasn’t the first time Moore took the time to go down south with his QB, he did the same going into his rookie season.
The reason for the consistent offseason work, especially heading into year two, comes down to making sure Mahomes knows he can rely on Moore according to the former second round pick in 2022.
“Texas definitely helped me a lot,” Moore said. “I just want to show him that if you look this way, you won’t be mad, you won’t regret it, just knowing that I’m going to be a reliable weapon coming up for him this year.”
Moore’s hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed. Head coach Andy Reid said during OTAs that Moore has worked real hard this offseason. Rookie wide receivers aren’t generally asked to carry the receiving load in terms of productivity under Reid, so it’s not uncommon for Moore to be gradually eased into the offense. Moore came on late and at times here and there when his number was called last year, but this year will provide an opportunity to make that leap.
“He’s doing a nice job. Let’s keep on advancing as we go and he’ll do that because he’s wired right,” Reid said.
Nearly 18 percent of wide receiver productivity from last year opened up with the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster this offseason, creating chances for Moore and his fellow receivers to become a bigger part of the offense in 2023. Questions swirl about which receiver that will be, but Moore believes he’ll control what he can control.
“I’m definitely going to just work,” Moore said. “I’m not going to get too high or get too low, just come to work every day the same person and just be ready to get grimy and get to work.”
