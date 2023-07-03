APTOPIX Super Bowl Football

It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish. In the case for Skyy Moore, his rookie season finished as strong as one could’ve asked.

A game-changing fourth quarter punt return in the AFC Championship game and his first career touchdown coming with just under 10 minutes to play in Super Bowl 57 is the momentum the second-year wide receiver from Western Michigan will take into 2023.

