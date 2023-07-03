Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, and co-offensive coordinator Matt Nagy talk during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy watches a drill during NFL football training camp in August 2022 in St. Joseph, Missouri
Charlie Riedel
Associated Press
“Next man up” mentality and being ready when your name is called doesn’t just pertain to players, even coaches seize the opportunity when the time comes.
The Chiefs had to say goodbye to former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in the offseason, leaving a vacancy that wasn’t too difficult for head coach Andy Reid to fill.
Matt Nagy had already served as the Chiefs offensive coordinator under Reid back in 2017, but moved after one season to serve as the Chicago Bears head coach for four seasons. Nagy would eventually find his way back to Kansas City as quarterbacks coach and then full circle to becoming the Chiefs OC once again heading into 2023.
Nagy’s return to Kansas City as QBs coach ended as sweetly as he could have asked for. He watched Patrick Mahomes win his second Most Valuable Player award in 2022 and even watched it all top off with a Super Bowl victory. As memorable as last season was for Nagy and company, what lies ahead is just as exciting.
“It feels good just to get back really, just football in general,” Nagy said during mandatory minicamp in June. “The season last year was such a joy, it was a lot of fun.”
Nagy’s experience with the team goes beyond his lone year at OC in 2017, prior to that he served as the team’s quarterbacks coach starting in 2013 leading up to his first promotion.
Nagy is one of many to be a part of the Andy Reid coaching tree, meaning those who have gone on to capture great opportunities and become head coaches in the NFL. For his time spent with coach Reid and now back in the fold working alongside him, Nagy said during OTAs there’s two things he thinks are Big Red’s biggest strengths.
“What I think one of (Reid’s) greatest strengths is is delegation. He’s really good at that because he trusts his staff in all phases, “Nagy said. “One of his greatest strengths is being able to adapt and change every year. I just wanna be able to help in that area just with every other coach that’s in here.”
Coach Reid and the players relished everything that comes with a Super Bowl victory: doing all the traditional events this offseason like having the ring ceremony and visiting President Joe Biden at the White House, but now it’s onto the next season.
“That’s history, it’s all been done, now it’s forward.”
As Kansas City moves forward into training camp, they'll do so minus their leading wide receiver from last year in JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed with New England in free agency. Smith-Schuster accounted for roughly 17% of the team’s passing yards in 2022, leaving a large bit of production available for the current wide receiver group heading into training camp.
Nagy is excited to see who can emerge.
“We love our wide receiver room right now; guys are competing,” Nagy said. “Any type of competition you have always brings the best out of everybody.”
