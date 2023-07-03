Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson celebrates his interception against the Cincinnati Bengals with Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams, in back, Chiefs safety Bryan Cook and Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and teammates during the first half of the AFC Championship game in January in Kansas City, Missouri.
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson stretches during the Chiefs' organized team activities May 24 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook participates in a drill during training camp in 2022 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
The defensive side of the football for Kansas City wasn’t an area they would be complacent in given their recent success.
A relatively young group last season, the Chiefs saw several first-year players contribute on the field right away and progressively grow with the guidance of seasoned veterans.
Those rookies didn’t shy away from the big stage as seven of them saw snaps on defense during their Super Bowl LVII victory. Rookies on the perimeter and the back end such as Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams and Bryan Cook are reasons why defensive coordinator Steve Spagnoulo is looking forward to the upcoming season and the leap those players make in year two.
“They're like lightyears ahead and they feel it, and it’s different and they’re confident,” Spagnoulo said during organized team activities in June. “The first day we went out there for a walk-through, from a verbal and being kind of tied in to that standpoint, they were just gelling.”
As promising as the rookies looked and will look to prove more, the organization went right back to work adding pieces through free agency for Spagnoulo and the staff. The team added linebacker Drue Tranquill and defensive end Charles Omenihu in free agency as experienced veterans who are expected to play meaningful snaps right away.
“They’re terrific. Both those guys are pros, real intelligent football players. I’m glad we got them. I just think both of those guys elevate their positions,” Spagnoulo said.
The Chiefs' interest in Omenihu goes back to his 2019 NFL Draft process. Omenihu said after his signing he had told head coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach his meeting with the Chiefs during the draft process was the most positive meeting he had.
Omenihu ended up being drafted in the fifth round in 2019 to the Houston Texans and later found his way to San Francisco before landing in Kansas City. Omenihu prides himself on his versatility and could be used in a three-technique coming off the edge or even on the interior defensive front. How he'll be utilized on defense will be more apparent as training camp progresses.
“Looking at me as a player profile, I can rush inside, I can rush outside, I can rush over the center, whatever you need me to do,” Omenihu said during his introductory press conference in March.
Building depth across all positions didn’t stop in free agency, the team spent five of their seven draft picks in 2023 on defensive players. Not to mention, defensive tackle Chris Jones and linebacker Nick Bolton return as the defense’s vocal and production leaders. Jones’s 15.5 sacks in 2022 were fourth in the NFL, whereas Bolton’s 180 combined tackles ranked second in the league last year.
