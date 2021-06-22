If the Kansas City Chiefs return to St. Joseph for training camp, the city will be ready to reap the rewards.
Local leaders are still waiting for an official word on training camp, as the NFL has to approve health protocols that will be followed at Missouri Western before Chiefs Kingdom comes back up north.
Coming off of the coronavirus pandemic, the influx of fans and tourists is something area businesses can look forward to. The Buchanan County Tourism Board estimated in previous camp years it brought tens of millions of dollars to the area.
“In years past, something may have changed from covid, but in years past they have estimated 25 to 30 million,” said Ron Hook, Western District Commissioner, who also sits on the Buchanan County Tourism Board.
Restaurants, bars, hotels and gas stations see all of the extra foot traffic in town. Another benefit of having a camp located in St. Joseph is the opportunity to show off what the city has to offer employers and employees.
“From an economic development standpoint, the first step in getting a company to relocate here often comes when they visit the community for some reason,” Patt Lilly, the President and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce said. “We want to attract people to live in St. Joe, so giving them an opportunity to come from Kansas City or wherever and realize there are some great jobs here.”
The St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau has tracked where people come from to see the team. The list includes people from all across the country and world, in particular there are a lot of people coming from the Midwest looking to spend their dollars.
Camp is obviously an outdoor event so there can be a lot of people on campus without coronavirus concerns. There is not a plan on who will be allowed to attend camp yet, but Hook wants the area to be prepared.
“I think we have to get our numbers up here as far as vaccinations go in Buchanan County,” Hook said. “But we don’t know what the protocols will be for camp, but I think it is going to be another huge success here for camp.”
If the Chiefs return it would be a jumpstart to an already recovering local economy.
“Certainly having it here this year will be a nice way to continue down the path of things getting back to normal,” Lilly said.
There is not even a timeline for when the training camp decision could be made. But with the start date marked at the end of July, St. Joseph could hear the word on if Patrick Mahomes and company will return very soon.
