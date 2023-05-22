fried chicken

Picnics are a fun way to bring people together to enjoy food and conversation. While there are no limitations to what a picnic may entail, when it comes to food, it may be best to pack items that are portable and do not require many accoutrements for eating. That is why finger foods make such great picnic fare.

Fried chicken long has been a popular picnic menu item, but other chicken dishes can fill in for this staple quite easily. For example, this recipe for "Sesame Chicken Fingers with Honey Dip" can be enjoyed by kids and adults on a picnic or even at casual events at home. This recipe, from "125 Best Chicken Recipes" (Robert Rose) by Rose Murray, features a sweet honey dip, but other dips can complement the meal as well.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.