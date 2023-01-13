MacnCheese

Much like bacon, cheese makes many meals more flavorful. When cheese is the centerpiece of a dish, cheese lovers know it will be tasty and potentially even a little addictive.

Such is the case with macaroni and cheese. Many people have a go-to mac and cheese recipe in their culinary repertoire that they pull out anytime they desire some cheesy goodness. For those looking for a new mac and cheese recipe, "Crusty Mac and Cheese" from "Virgil's Barbecue Road Trip Cookbook" (St. Martin's Press) by Neal Corman is comfort food at its finest. This version has a little spiciness for an added flavor kick.

