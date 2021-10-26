Check on theory for triple slaying

Police today prepared for laboratory analysis the evidence in the triple slaying Tuesday afternoon of Mrs. Patricia Garlock, 30, and her daughters, Pamela and Shelley Pittam, 12 and 13 years old.
Bullet fragments from the three bodies will be taken by Detective Lieut. William Piner to the Regional Criminalistics Laboratory at Independence in an effort to determine which of several guns found in the case was the murder weapon.
Lawrence L. Root, suspected killer, died by his own hand after wounding a hostage, Gary Beisinger, at the latter’s home, 7 East Hills drive, nearly 12 hours after Mrs. Garlock and her daughters died.
Detective Inspector Leo Schott said this morning that his men had investigated a report that Mrs. Garlock had learned Tuesday that Root, who had been staying with the Garlocks, was wanted on a warrant for rape and the murders may have followed a threat to turn him into police.
“The victim of the alleged assault denies that she ever spoke to Mrs. Garlock about it,” Inspector Schott said. “She told us she didn’t know the dead woman well and we to eliminate that as a possible motive.”
A neighbor of the Garlocks, who lived at 2608 Walnut street, the scene of the slaying told police earlier he had talked with Mrs. Garlock when she came home from work at Methodist Medical Center that afternoon.
“She finally said, ‘Not to leave good company, but I have to pick up my husband at work and be back at the hospital for school by 7 p.m.,’ and went into her house”
Donald L. Root, father of the suspected killer, has been quoted as saying he has “no idea what happened to the boy,” and members of his wife’s family have expressed fear of him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.