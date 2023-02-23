Golden Harvest Pork Stew

Chase away chills with a thick, filling stew (281 words, US, UK, CAN)

Slow cookers can be unsung kitchen heroes any time of the year, but particularly during the colder seasons. That's because slow cookers take on one-pot meals with ease. A person simply places all the ingredients inside the crock, then returns in 8 hours or so to a completely cooked meal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.