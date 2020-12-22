RICHMOND, Va. — Frank Pichel’s Christmas trees will probably never be chosen to light up New York’s Rockefeller Center. They look more like the droopy, pitiful tree made famous in the 1965 children’s animated classic, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

But Pichel and his customers don’t seem to mind in a year when little seems normal. His trees have been flying off a tiny neighborhood lot since he started selling them last month to raise money for a private middle school that provides scholarships for students from an impoverished area of Richmond.

Customer Camm Tyler, a 36-year-old digital consultant, looked over his uneven tree as he propped it up against a fence and prepared to carry it home.

“This is the perfect 2020 tree,” he said.

Pichel, a commercial animator and part-time professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, doesn’t have children or any other connection to the school. But after donating some athletic equipment to the school a few years ago, he decided he wanted to do something more this year.

He thought of the gangly Virginia pine trees that grow wild on a 66-acre plot of land he owns about two hours west of Richmond. Would people want them for their Christmas trees, he wondered?

His trees are not like the full-branched, perfectly shaped trees many people buy for Christmas. Instead, most are scrawny and uneven-looking.

But Pichel decided to give it a try. At first, he picked out the best-looking trees on his land, thinking they would appeal to more buyers. But then he thought of the sad-looking tree in the Charlie Brown Christmas special.

Pichel cut down 70 trees, loaded them into the back of his pickup truck and started selling them right after Thanksgiving from a small grassy lot he rented for $1 from two generous owners who wanted to help. He was stunned by the response. He sold 180 trees in three weekends, raising a total of $5,554 for the school.

Rei Alvarez, an illustrator and musician, said he and his wife loved the nostalgia and “Charlie Brown aesthetic” of Pichel’s trees.

He said buying a less-than-perfect tree fits with his desire to avoid the commercialism of Christmas and to teach his 2-year-old son to appreciate the simpler things in life.

“As an artist, I know it’s not what you have, it’s what you do with it,” he said. “You give the few branches you have a little love.”

As Alvarez picked out a tree, Mary Jane D’Arville played the theme song from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and traditional Christmas carols on a harp on the sidewalk next to Pichel’s lot. D’Arville, who met Pichel at a local dog park, offered to provide Christmas music as soon as she heard what Pichel was doing for the school.

“Those trees, they represent that whole spirit of the Charlie Brown Christmas,” she said.