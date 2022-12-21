Music Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper arrives at the BET Awards on June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. 

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — When Chance the Rapper visited West Africa earlier this year, he initially thought his trip with fellow Chicago hip-hop artist Vic Mensa would be just another vacation getaway.

Instead, the Grammy winner connected with Mensa's father's family in Ghana and other natives from the Motherland on a deeper level. He saw Ghana's beautiful ocean coastline and waterfalls, engulfed himself in the musical culture and art scene and learned more about the country's rich history of being the first sub-Saharan African country to free itself from colonialism.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.