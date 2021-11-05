PHOENIX — Chase Elliott was supposed to be the star during his season as both NASCAR’s reigning champion and its most popular driver.
He wasn’t even the top guy at his own organization.
Beat all season by Hendrick Motorsports newcomer Kyle Larson, Elliott gets a final shot Sunday to defend his run as NASCAR’s champ. The star teammates are trying this weekend to emerge as the best in NASCAR — and earn bragging rights at Hendrick — as they race for the championship at Phoenix Raceway in a winner-take-all finale.
Yes, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. also are in the final four. But who comes out as the top dog at Hendrick, winner of 16 races this year and NASCAR’s winningest team, is one of the more intriguing layers of the first sold-out finale since the race moved to Phoenix last year.
Elliott last season not only advanced to his first championship race, but he then won the whole thing to earn Hendrick its first championship since Jimmie Johnson’s record-tying seventh in 2016. But the No. 9 team got hot late in the playoff stretch and won three of the last five races, including the Phoenix finale under a format that rewards late-season success.
This year, Hendrick Motorsports has won 16 of 35 races, nine from Larson in his NASCAR comeback. Elliott has won two races, and it was team boss Rick Hendrick who just this week used victory totals ( Hendrick driver Alex Bowman four wins; Hamlin two for Gibbs ) when asked for response to Hamlin calling Bowman “a hack.”
That would put Larson up 9-2 over Elliott in Hendrick’s eyes, no? Surely that must gnaw at Elliott, who now could lose his Cup reign a day short of a full year as champion.
“There’s definitely been a few races this year where it’s like, ‘Wow, my cheers were louder than Chase.’ That’s really cool,” Larson told The Associated Press. He also joked “maybe I could beat him in the most popular driver award.”
But he said because Elliott lives in Georgia, and NASCAR has held mostly one-day shows this season with little to no mingling between teams, Larson said he’s yet to build a real off-track relationship with his new teammate. Larson said their paths probably only cross once a month, in hourlong competition meetings where racing is the sole conversation.
Elliott has been much more visible the last two months, ripping off witty one-liners and refusing to back down in a feud with tough guy Kevin Harvick. He got the final move when Harvick wrecked himself out of the playoffs as Elliott closed on his bumper, clearly in Harvick’s head, and then Elliott inspired a kitschy T-shirt line when he wished Harvick a “merry offseason and Happy Christmas.”
Just last week, Hamlin criticized Elliott’s rabid fanbase and Elliott responded with faux care about anything said by Hamlin. Awesome Bill’s fans were intense, too, and Elliott’s father won the most popular fan vote a record 16 times until Bill Elliott asked to come off the ballot following his 2002 win.
Chase Elliott is a purist, like his dad. The code he believes in rewards the best of the best, and if that’s Larson, then Elliott knows the No. 5 team earned it.
“I’m not ever going to knock somebody for doing a good job behind the wheel, or on the pit box, or on pit road,” he said. “When you do a good job, you should be rewarded for it, and rightfully so.”
