MASON CITY, Iowa — Every aspect of playing summer and fall sports becomes even more challenging with guidelines and regulations in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The challenge of keeping student-athletes safe while actually improving their game, of course, includes keeping weight rooms open and clean.
This is tough, because weight rooms are not known for being the most sanitary places. In fact, according to a study done by fitrated.com, free weights actually hold 362 times more bacteria than a toilet seat.
Mason City, Iowa, High
School athletic director Tracy Johnson says getting students to spend extra time on cleanliness
is important.
“I think the big thing for us, it’s just a matter of getting kids in the habit of this is the new normal,” Johnson said. “When you’re done lifting, you’re going to spray the bench and wipe it down.”
Clear Lake, Iowa, High School head football coach Jared DeVries says in the past, his players would work out twice a week. Now, coaches are there four days instead of two, because players rotate in small groups in order to use the weight room.
“We went from having one lifting session to having to provide four, if not five, sessions,” DeVries said. “That puts a strain on a coaching staff if you know what I mean.”
While they are recommended, the Clear Lake district isn’t mandating masks for weight rooms. But only one athlete is allowed per rack and the racks are spread out to keep kids physically distanced.
“We have chosen as a school district and a program to limit one kid per rack, which obviously means you don’t have a spotter,” DeVries said. “Our weights are a little bit lighter.”
In Mason City, groups of only nine athletes are allowed into the weight room and masks are required. Workouts are separated into one-hour time blocks.
“I think if we ever get back to when we can have larger numbers in the weight room, I think it’s still going to be a sanitation where we’re going to spray down after every lift and have hand sanitizer,” Johnson said.
For now, athletes are learning to embrace a new way of doing things in the workout world.