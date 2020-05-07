OTTAWA, Ontario | Canadian Football League Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the most likely scenario is to cancel the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ambrosie made the admission Thursday in testimony to a House of Commons standing committee on finance. He appeared via video during a panel on arts, culture, sports and charitable organizations after news broke last week that the CFL requested up to $150 million Canadian in assistance from the federal government.

The commissioner said the league’s future is “very much in jeopardy” and that teams collectively lost about $20 million last year.

The CFL has already canceled the start of training camps — which were scheduled to open this month — and pushed back the opening of the regular season to early July, at the earliest.

“I don’t mind telling you, this is humbling but the fact is we need your support,” Ambrosie said.

From AP reports