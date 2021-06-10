KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cerner Corp. said Thursday it plans to eliminate 500 positions across the world as part of a continuing “transformation” of its mission.

The company, based in North Kansas City, did not say how many of the cuts will occur at its campuses in the Kansas City area but said in a statement that it would remain the largest private employer in the region.

Cerner employs about 13,000 workers in the Kansas City area and about 26,000 employees across the globe.

The company, which pioneered digitizing of paper health records, also announced job cuts in 2019 and June 2020.

Cerner has not notified state labor regulators of the reductions. Federal law requires large employers to give at least 60 calendar days written notice of a plant closing or layoff affecting 50 or more employees at a single site, The Kansas City Star reported.

A spokeswoman said Cerner plans to hire 2,600 new employees across the company this year.