Just about $2 million spent on a mold problem have made Central High School safe for the students, eager after a month's delay to get back.

Several of them said Monday afternoon that things went fairly well on their first day of in-school instruction in several months. It's nothing they're not used to by now, thanks to the pandemic, though the closure originally happened for entirely different reasons. Those have now been addressed by dozens of SERVPRO workers who replaced all porous interior surfaces and objects in the Freshman Annex.

The main issue with online education for Jamaryon Wilson is when you're at home trying to study, the lure of video games is always there.

"Yeah, I was just distracted," he said. "I woke up, like, it's either (NBA) "2K21" that just came out, or (study on) my computer. So that's like hard to choose."

The scale of the sacrifice that's been undertaken to make the building safe for students to inhabit remains hard to quantify. The project came in under its $2.5 million allowed budget, which was cobbled together in spite of state budget restrictions and expectations that property tax obligations may not be completely met by taxpayers. But the books, decorations and personal items that all had to be thrown out represent a lot of memories.

"There's less objects in the freshman building," said student Lexi Hurt. "They had to throw away a lot of stuff, so the teachers have to buy all new for their classrooms ... One of my teachers, she used to have a lot of stuff hanging all over her walls, but they had to throw that away. So she has to get all new stuff. It's kind of difficult for her."

Students are focused now on just getting through the year with a hope for no further disruptions. The recent COVID-19 closure of Lindbergh Elementary School, which ends on Wednesday, Sept. 23, shows this will be a distinct possibility. Sydne Samuels said she's ready.

"It's kind of different and like, not the same as it was, because you wear a mask and like, stay away from people, but I mean, it's not like, terrible," Samuels said.

Andrew Wermelskirchen is hoping that his upperclassmen years in high school from this point forward will be mostly kept intact. But he's wearing a mask at all times, even outdoors, to help contain the virus and guard against the eventuality of a closure.

"I'm really hoping to finish my junior year at Central, 'cause I wasn't really able to finish my sophomore year at Central, so I'm really looking forward to the rest of my junior year and my senior year," he said.