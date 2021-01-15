Bella Wiebelt-Smith, 18, of Central High School is among 300 students named as scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. Her subject is “Investigation of Bacterial Gene Transcription from Promoters with Proximal i-motifs and G-quadruplexes.”

Each scholar, selected from 1,760 entrants, receives a $2,000 award with an additional $2,000 going to his or her respective school. The 40 finalists chosen to compete in March will be announced on Jan. 21.