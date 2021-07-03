The Wicked Sisterz Do It Again!

The Wicked Sisterz Ladies Riding Club presented a $4,000 donation from the fifth Annual Wicked Sisterz Motorcycle Show to the YWCA, St. Joseph. Rain did not hamper the success with the largest donation yet to date!
Left to right: Emily Bravo, Vicki Williams, Wendy Hickman, Joyce Edelstein, Peggy Shaw, Apple Becker, Amee Stafford, Amanda Christian and Karla-Fisher Hanlan.
Wicked Sisterz Vice President Jackie Granville and Treasurer Brandy Douthit were unable to attend. They wish to thank everyone for the continued support of our charities.
