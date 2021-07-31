The Platte Valley School all-school reunion will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at Bessie Ellison Elementary School, 45 S.E. 85th Road. All former students of Platte Valley, their parents, staff or anyone interested in the School is invited.
Bring a covered dish and table service. Drinks will be provided. Invite your classmates and bring pictures.
For information, contact Patricia Waller Fisher at 816-646-1740 or Judy Coker O’Donnell at 816-244-3349.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.