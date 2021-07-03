The Meng Family is having a reunion on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 12:30 p.m., at the Wathena Community Center.
It will be a pot luck dinner, with drinks and table service and furnished, bring family!
Genealogy information will also be available. For more information, contact Bob at 816-387-8611 or Norman at 785-850-0959.
