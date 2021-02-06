Nadine Searcy turns 90

Nadine Searcy will celebrate her 90th birthday on Feb. 12. She was born in St. Joseph in 1931.

Her late husband, Glen Searcy, passed in 2012. They resided together for many years in Agency, Missouri.

Their children are: David and wife, Gobby Searcy, of St Joseph, the late Steve Searcy (1981) and the late Gail Searcy Parker (2018).

She also has four grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

A private family celebration will be held. No public gathering is planned.

You can send cards to Nadine at: 1901 N. Leonard Rd St. Joseph MO 64505.