Dorothy Crawford celebrated her 100th birthday on January 22. She was born on this day in 1921, in St. Joseph.

Her late husband, Forrest Crawford, passed in 1993. They previously resided together in Savannah, Missouri.

Their children are: son, the late Michael Crawford and daughter, Carole and her husband, Ron Rezetko.

Birthday cards for Dorothy are requested to be mailed to her current residence, at Vintage Gardens. The address is 3302 N. Woodbine Rd St. Joseph, MO 64505.