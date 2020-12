Al and Linda Paden are celebrating 50 Golden Years together!

Lakeya Paden and Angee and Kelly Schmidt would like to wish their parents a Happy Anniversary and send much love, on this blessed day!

Al and Linda (Crabtree) Paden were married on December 28, 1970, at Wyatt Park Baptist Church, in St. Joseph.

They have four grandchildren: Shane, Regan, Zack, and Brodie and one great-grandchild, Greyson.

They reside in Smithville, Missouri.