Linda and Floyd Ruch celebrate 60 years

Linda and Floyd Ruch will be celebrating their 60th Anniversary on Feb. 25. They were married on this day in 1961 at Brookdale Presbyterian Church in St. Joseph.

Linda and Floyd have three children: Troy Ruch of Springfield, Missouri, John (Patrice) Ruch of Midlothian, Texas and Jody (Marvin) Thomas of Pineville, Louisiana.

They also have six grandchildren: Lindsey Ruch, Evan Ruch, Megan Maldonado and Kevin Thomas; four step-granchildren: Jacob Madden, Annie Madden, Joseph Madden and Emily Madden; and one great-grandchild, Lucas Jones.

Floyd retired from St. Joseph Light and Power in May, 2001. Linda retired from Heartland Reginal Hospital In Oct., 2003.

A celebration of Linda and Floyd’s anniversary will be at a later date. Cards may be sent to: Linda and Floyd Ruch, 117 South Ryans Way, St. Joseph MO 64506.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.