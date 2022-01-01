Sophia Gentry and Jared DeVoe

Sophia Elizabeth Gentry and Jared Michael DeVoe, both of St. Joseph, were married at 5:30 p.m. on July 31, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, in St. Joseph, with Pastor Dan Wiebeseik officiating. The reception was held at the Knights of Columbus, Bishop LeBlond Chapter, in St. Joseph.
The parents of the bride are Jerry and Lynne Gentry, of St. Joseph. Her grandparents are Gene and the late Helen McAfee and Jerry and Susie Gentry, all of St. Joseph.
The parents of the groom are Michael and Jill DeVoe, of New Market, Iowa. His grandparents are Jan Wallace, of Kansas City, Missouri, Doyle and the late Leota DeVoe, of Bedford, Iowa, and Jack and Kendra Naylor, of Clarinda, Iowa.
Sophia received a Bachelors of Nursing from Missouri Western State University and is currently completing her Masters in Nursing and Masters in Business Administration in May 2022. She is a nurse at Traditions Hospice.
Jared received a Bachelors in Business and Supply Chain Management from Missouri Western State University and is completing his Masters in Business Administration from Missouri Western State University in December of 2022. He is employed with Altec.
The wedding party consisted of: Matron of honor, Jonnelle Gentry; Maid of honor, Emily Nellestein; bridal party, Hope Erganian, Lauryn Lewis, Emily Filley, and Allison DeVoe. Best man, JJ Clark; groomsmen, Jett Kettwick, Max Oeser, Jameson Gentry, Jerad Gentry and Jake Gentry. Flower girls were Sadie, Evalynne, Charlotte and Louella Gentry. Ring bearer was Jack Belger.
The happy couple honeymooned at Orange Beach, Alabama, on the Gulf of Mexico.
