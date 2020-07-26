Tim and Lynna Sarver 50th Anniversary

Tim and Lynna Sarver celebrated their 50th anniversary on July 11. They were married on this day in 1970 at the First Baptist Church in Stanberry, Missouri.

They were the parents of one son, Philip (deceased) and the grandparents of two grandchildren, Lydia of Columbia, Missouri and Jackson of St. Joseph.

Tim retired from the Air National Guard as a Chief Master Sargent and Lynna retired from American Family Insurance, as an administrative assistant.

No celebration is planned, with a trip at a later date.

You can mail cards to them at: 451 Stonebridge Dr. W, St. Joseph MO 64505.