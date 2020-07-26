Streausie Bryson turns 90

Streausie Bryson will be celebrating her 90th birthday on August 1st.

She was born on this day in 1930.

She married Jack Bryson on June 12, 1949. They have three children from this marriage: Sidney (Teresa) Bryson, Mark (Jo) Bryson and Kristen (Wayne) Law.

They have seven grandchildren: Emmett, Will, Casey, Matt and Luke Bryson, and Seth and Ragan Law.

They also have 13 great-grandchildren.

A family celebration will be held at a later date.

Cards may be sent to Streausie at: 406 S. Ohio, King City, MO 64463.