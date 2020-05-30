Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Mike and Judy Schaeffer are celebrating their 50 year anniversary on May 31, 2020.
They were married on this day in 1970, in Gardner, Kansas.
They are the parents of two children and two grandchildren.
