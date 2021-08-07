Iris Parsons turns 95

Iris Kathleen Parsons will be celebrating her 95th birthday on Aug. 15, 2021.
She was born on that date in 1926, in Roade, Northampton shire, England. She came to the United States in Aug. 1946, after marrying William A. Parsons, a U.S. Army medic in England, on Jan. 2, 1946.
Iris worked at Whitaker Cable for 20 years, helped at House of Bread for 20 years and was in the Land Army during WWII.
She currently resides in St. Joseph, and cards may be sent to her at: 3519 Seneca Street, St. Joseph MO 64507.
