Gerald and Ruth Owens celebrate 60 Years

Gerald and Ruth Owen will celebrate their 60th Anniversary on Aug. 20, 2021. They were married on this date in 1961, at Berlin Baptist Church.
The couple have four children, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to the couple at 548 N. State Rt. A, Maysville, MO 64469.
