Sophie Gentry and Jared DeVoe

Jerry and Lynne Gentry are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Sophia Elizabeth Gentry, to Jared Michael DeVoe, son of Mike and Jill DeVoe of New Market, Iowa. Sophie is the granddaughter of Leonard (Gene) and the late Helen McAfee and Jerry and Susie Gentry of St. Joseph. Jared is the grandson of Jan Wallace, Kansas City, Missouri, Jack and Kendra Naylor, Clarinda, Iowa, Doyle DeVoe and the late Leota DeVoe of Bedford, Iowa.
Sophie is a 2014 graduate of Bishop LeBlond Memorial High School and a 2019 graduate of Missouri Western State University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in nursing with a minor in biology. She is currently completing her masters in nursing and MBA from MWSU. She is an oncology nurse at Mosaic Health Care and is a clinical lab instructor for MWSU.
Jared is a 2015 graduate from Clarinda High School. He attended college at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota, and completed his bachelor’s degree in business administration with majors in management and supply chain management from Missouri Western State University. He was a member of the football team at both universities. He is currently completing his MBA at MWSU and is employed at Altec as a procurement analyst.
The couple’s wedding is set for 5 p.m. July 31, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Joseph. A reception will immediately follow the ceremony.
