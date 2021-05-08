Megan Walters and Joseph DuFrain

Megan Walters, of Weatherford, Texas, and Joseph DuFrain, of St. Joseph, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Their wedding will take place on June 26, 2021, at the Dallas, Texas, LDS Temple.

A reception will be held at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 7 North Carriage Dr., St. Joseph, MO 64506, on July 17, 2021.